Be alarmed while maintaining your calm: How to stay informed during a protest

As student-led protests continue to unfold across parts of India and abroad, updates are travelling faster than ever through social media, messaging apps and live streams.

New Delhi: Commuters stage a protest outside Janpath metro station as it is being closed due to 'security reasons', in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, were closed amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)(PTI07_22_2026_000115B) (PTI)

Whether you are attending a demonstration, commuting through an affected area or simply following developments, separating verified information from rumours is crucial.

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Here’s how to stay informed without getting caught in the misinformation cycle

Know where to look and what to verify

Watch out for manipulated content: Reverse image search tools such as Google Lens and built-in fact-checking features on some platforms can help identify whether an image or video has been taken from an unrelated event. You can also refer to fact-checking organisations when in doubt.

Cross-check every major claim: A video or image may be old, edited or from another location. Before sharing it, check whether multiple credible news organisations are reporting the same development and whether the post mentions the date, place and original source

If you plan to step out, monitor navigation apps for traffic diversions and check public transport alerts for delays or station closures, as protest-related restrictions can change through the day

Protect your mental well-being while staying updated

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{{^usCountry}} Clinical psychologist Kamna Chhibber says, “If you feel that worries are increasing or you are feeling anxious, share and discuss your thoughts with friends and family who are informed and would be able to help you build a realistic understanding of the situation. In case of excessive intrusive thoughts and mood impact interfering with your goals, reaching out to an expert can help.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clinical psychologist Kamna Chhibber says, “If you feel that worries are increasing or you are feeling anxious, share and discuss your thoughts with friends and family who are informed and would be able to help you build a realistic understanding of the situation. In case of excessive intrusive thoughts and mood impact interfering with your goals, reaching out to an expert can help.” {{/usCountry}}

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She adds, “Remember not to let this interfere with your productivity and everyday routine. Balance the amount of time you spend consuming information and do so in the right manner.”



(Written by Dhanvie Sharma)