Believe it or not: This 2-yr-old Bengaluru toddler can deadlift 20kg!

How much does a two-year-old weigh? Regardless of the fact that she weighs 17kg, this toddler has been lifting weights as heavy as 20kg! Meet Bengaluru-based Radhika Gadiya, who is two years eight months old, and has won gold medal in the dead lift category (Under 44kg women’s youth) at the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) Karnataka State Championship 2026 held recently (June 6).

Two years eight months old Radhika Gadiya won the gold medal

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Watching her lift on the mat, without breaking a sweat has left live spectators stunned and social media equally amazed. Ever since a video of her feat was shared by her father, it went viral gathering more than 2.4m views! But for Radhika, no achievement can put her ahead of her didi, “Gold medal hai lekin mein second hu and aarya didi always first. Mujhe unki tarah fighter pilot ban na hai,” to which Aarya responds, “Radhu is the strongest, no one can beat my Radhu!”

In the Gadiya household, such displays of strength is almost routine. Wondering how? Well, Radhika’s elder sister Aarya, 6, became a household name in October 2025 after appearing on realty TV show India’s Got Talent by pulling a 2,000kg SUV car. Guided by her father Sanjay Gadiya — a black-belt karate practitioner and professional weightlifter — Aarya’s achievements inspired Radhika to begin her own journey.

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{{^usCountry}} “Radhika was about one-and-a-half years old when she saw Aarya pull a 2,000kg car then. She immediately turned to me and said, ‘I also want to lift weights,” informs Sanjay, adding, “I told her she was too young. To prove my point, I took her to the gym and placed a barbell loaded with 10 kg on the floor. I thought she wouldn’t be able to move it. She lifted it easily. Then I increased it to 12kg, and she lifted that too! That’s when I realised she couldn’t be stopped and was as strong as her sister if not even more.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Radhika was about one-and-a-half years old when she saw Aarya pull a 2,000kg car then. She immediately turned to me and said, ‘I also want to lift weights,” informs Sanjay, adding, “I told her she was too young. To prove my point, I took her to the gym and placed a barbell loaded with 10 kg on the floor. I thought she wouldn’t be able to move it. She lifted it easily. Then I increased it to 12kg, and she lifted that too! That’s when I realised she couldn’t be stopped and was as strong as her sister if not even more.” {{/usCountry}}

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Radhika’s sister, Aarya, 6, also won a gold medal in the powerlifting category at the same competition, lifting 85kg.

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The sisters are often described as prodigies online but their father believes natural ability plays a significant role. “They are inherently talented and strong. Strength runs in our family genes,” says Sanjay, sharing how their diet is far from the protein-heavy plans many might imagine. “We are Jains and don’t even eat onions or potatoes. A lot of their nutrition comes from dairy products. Radhika drinks around 600 ml of milk daily along with a bowl of curd, while Aarya has around 800 ml of milk and curd as part of her routine,” he explains.

The family’s viral fame has also attracted criticism, with many social media users questioning whether weightlifting at such a young age could be harmful. But, the fact is that their training sessions are carefully structured to keep these moments enjoyable. “They are still kids, so training is a mix of fun, activities and weights. A typical session lasts around 45 minutes. Sometimes one sister sits on a tyre while the other pushes it. They are constantly cheering each other on,” he says with a smile, adding, “It breaks my heart to see the hate online. Before anything else, I am their father and I love them to death. Nothing in this world can I do that would cause them the slightest of harm... I am a professional and understand how to prevent injuries. We have consulted six to eight of the country’s top orthopaedic specialists and paediatricians, and they have all told us that age-appropriate physical activity cannot harm children. The girls undergo regular medical check-ups and scans, and there is always supervision whenever they train or compete. This is their passion. When the walk into their school, one can see how they walk. There is such confidence and an extra stride in their step.”

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Sanjay Gadiya — a black-belt karate practitioner with his two daugters Radhika (left) and Aarya (right)

Away from the weights, the young girls are much like any other children. Sanjay shares, “The only two things they don’t do are eat chocolates and spend time on phones! There is zero screen time but they play games like Hide n Seek and even indulge in clay modelling. They love gulab jamuns and laddoos made by their mother, and can happily eat them all day.”

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