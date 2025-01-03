Blinkit rolls out ambulance in 10 min, pilot project in Gurugram: Feasible or not? Users debate

It’s not grocery but a healthcare service, and yet you will soon be able to order it in 10 minutes, as per the claims made under the new initiative by quick-commerce service, Blinkit. With the ambition to save as many lives as possible, the app has landed itself into becoming a hot topic of discussion ever since it has announced the ‘Ambulance in 10 minutes’ service. Blinkit's 10-min ambulance service has sparked a debate over the feasibility of this concept.

Currently in its pilot phase, the service has been launched in select areas of Gurugram with an initial fleet of five ambulances reportedly equipped with essential life-saving equipment, a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver. Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of the app, wrote on X, “This is our first step in solving the problem of providing reliable ambulance services in our cities... As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the app.”

But it's the feasibility and execution of delivering such healthcare services that has led people to debate over its pros and challenges, both online and offline. “I can’t trust an app in a life-and-death situation,” says Shanaita Shandilya, a 25-year-old creative producer and resident of Gurugram. She adds, “Ambulances aren’t just about arriving on time, they’re about reliability. I’d rather trust hospital-run services or the national helpline, and feel that delivery apps should stick to what they know best to deliver.”

Others like Shailendra Nath, a chartered accountant from Delhi’s IP Extension, have expressed concerns about the service’s implementation. “More ambulances are always a good idea, but how will this work? How far can one book from? How will they handle a surge in requests? Can people choose the hospital they want to go to? Unless these questions are answered, I wouldn’t rely on such a service.” Similarly, residents in other cities are wondering “how will they manage”. Sharing her sentiments, Khushi Ambardar, a creative producer from Ghatkopar (Mumbai), adds, “If an ambulance can navigate the peak-hour chaos of Bandra traffic and still rescue patients on time, I see no reason why this wouldn’t be an instant success. In cases of dire need, we do reach out to many and a delivery app can definitely be added to the list. I just hope they expand to Mumbai soon.”

However, some like Fariya Afnan, a 29-year-old homemaker from east Delhi feels this can be “a game-changer for emergency healthcare”, and should be seen as a welcome relief. She says, “Last year, my aunt faced sudden pain in the left shoulder area and we thought it could be the onset of a heart attack. Upon realising this, my entire family immediately started calling up helpline numbers of all nearby hospitals but none responded until 30 minutes. If this is the speed of response from hospitals then delivery apps definitely need to come forward to provide ambulance services at the click of a button and save lives.”

