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Book Review | A rich inheritance of South’s storytelling traditions

In his tenth book, author Nitin Kushalappa presents 11 stories from Bayaluseeme, Kodagu, Tulunad, Kongu Nadu, and beyond. He does not approach folklore with academic heaviness or dense mythological interpretation, but presents these in a lucid, approachable style.

Published on: May 20, 2026 11:26 am IST
By Kriti Kambiri, New Delhi
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For readers looking to begin exploring Indian folklore beyond the more familiar epics and pantheons, an absorbing place to start is Nitin Kushalappa’s book Folktales, Myths and Legends from the Deccan. Rooted in oral storytelling traditions, it feels less like a conventional anthology and more like an inheritance passed quietly across generations. The collection brings together legends, myths, and folktales from across the vast region of Deccan while spanning across landscapes, dialects, communities, and belief systems that are as layered as the stories.

Book Review | A rich inheritance of South’s storytelling traditions

Though the 11 narratives, this collection travels Bayaluseeme, Kodagu, Tulunad, Kongu Nadu, and beyond. Thus, it introduces readers to warrior-sorcerers, folk deities, wandering philosophers and goddesses who walk the Earth in human form and become protagonists of stories as local heroes get immortalised through worshipping in forests that carry memory. It’s here that divinity feels deeply woven into everyday life rather than existing at a distance. This also makes evident how much research has gone behind the book. Drawing from multiple linguistic and cultural traditions — including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Tulu, Kodava and Malayalam — the author creates a textured portrait of a region, which has folklore that often remained underrepresented in mainstream mythology publishing.

What makes the book immediately engaging is its accessibility is a glossary and contextual notes that further help readers unfamiliar with regional references. Also, Kushalappa does not approach folklore with academic heaviness or dense mythological interpretation. Instead, he presents these stories in a lucid, approachable style that allows even younger readers or first-time mythology enthusiasts to enter the world of Deccan legends without feeling overwhelmed.

That said, readers already deeply immersed in Indian mythology or folklore studies may occasionally find this literary archive somewhat simplified. Those familiar with the mythologies and legends of southern and central India may also feel that some stories lean more towards verisimilitude and literary reconstruction than folklore preserved organically through oral traditions. Certain parallels between narratives feel familiar, and some stories end just when one wishes they would delve deeper into the philosophical or ritualistic layers behind them. But perhaps that restraint is intentional. These tales were never meant to be dissected academically! These are meant to be heard, remembered, and retold.

Title: Folktales, Myths and Legends from the Deccan

Author: Nitin Kushalappa

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: 295

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