Check out how 5 Delhi malls are taking care of their security team in summers

For most Delhiites, malls are a refuge from the sweltering summer. But for the security guards posted outside, there’s little escape from the heat. As temperatures climb, several malls across the Capital have rolled out measures to keep their frontline staff cool and hydrated, though the support varies from one property to another. Check it out:

DLF Promenade, Select Citywalk

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Select Citywalk

SELECT CITYWALK, SAKET: The South Delhi mall has installed industrial air coolers at its main entrance for security personnel. At the rear entrance, where no cooler is installed, the doors are kept open to allow cool air from inside the mall to reach guards stationed outside.

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Unityone Elegante

{{^usCountry}} UNITYONE ELEGANTE, NSP: Opened in 2025, the mall has security booths located outside the entrance under a covered shed. While there is no dedicated cooling equipment, guards get some respite when the entrance doors open and cool air flows outside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UNITYONE ELEGANTE, NSP: Opened in 2025, the mall has security booths located outside the entrance under a covered shed. While there is no dedicated cooling equipment, guards get some respite when the entrance doors open and cool air flows outside. {{/usCountry}}

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DLF Promenade

DLF PROMENADE: At the internal access point connecting the mall with Ambience Mall, the frisking station is shaded with large umbrellas and fitted with an industrial air cooler to help keep temperatures in check.

Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

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PACIFIC MALL, TAGORE GARDEN: The West Delhi mall has two entrances, both equipped with industrial air coolers and overhead sheds to provide shade and relief from the heat

Pacific Mall, NSP

PACIFIC MALL, NSP: The mall has installed an industrial air cooler for security personnel stationed at the entrance.

How you can help your building security guards

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Create shaded rest areas: Provide a covered space for breaks away from direct sunlight.

Ensure easy access to water: Keep chilled drinking water and electrolytes readily available.

Add cooling aids: Install air coolers in guard cabins and provide rechargeable handheld fans.

Allow hydration breaks: Encourage short, regular breaks during peak afternoon heat.

Provide summer essentials: Caps, umbrellas, cooling towels and lightweight cotton uniforms can help reduce heat stress.

Know the warning signs: Dizziness, fatigue, nausea and confusion may signal heat-related illness and require immediate attention.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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