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Delhi gets a taste of GI-tagged Queen pineapple from Tripura and Northeast food, culture at this event

At the Tripura Global Pineapple Festival 2026, visitors are exploring the famous GI-tagged Queen pineapple alongside cultural performances and regional crafts.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 11:31 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The sweet aroma of pineapples, the sound of folk music, and rows of colourful local stalls are drawing visitors to the Tripura Pineapple Festival. The event brings together food and culture of the Northeast, in the most vibrant way.

The three-day Tripura Global Pineapple Festival 2026 opened to public on June 27, which is celebrated as World Pineapple Day. (Photo: Anshita Jain/HT)

Here's a sneak peak of the event to entice you to must visit:

Visitors are exploring stalls offering fruit squashes and juices. (Photo: Anshita Jain/HT)

Among those turning up to try out fruit squashes, juices, and gems at the stalls here, are several youngsters.

Anthony Debormar, a stall vendor, showcases a variety of organic food staples from Assam. (Photo: Anshita Jain/HT)
Neha, a visitor spent the day exploring fashion and food stalls, learning about local Assamese culture.
Pinky Dutta, a stall vendor, shows how her team is using zero-waste technology to produce pineapple-based products. (Photo: Anshita Jain/HT)

Pinky Dutta, a stall vendor, shares, “We are offering samples of freeze dried candies made out of pineapple. Many visitors have been asking about the technology we use to make these... We use all parts of pineapple to make different products such as the leaves that are used to make vegan leather.”

Handcrafted bamboo, jute bags and photo frames have become quite popular among the shoppers here. (Photo: Anshita Jain/HT)

Some stalls also have photo frames and laptop sleeves made out of bamboo, from Tripura. These are priced between 200 and 1,000.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

Don't miss capturing this Christmas Tree made of Queen pineaaples! (Photo: Anshita Jain/HT)

Even the decor here has got a taste of pineapple with a Christmas tree, made from Queen pineapple, placed as the centrepiece.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Delhi gets a taste of GI-tagged Queen pineapple from Tripura and Northeast food, culture at this event
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Delhi gets a taste of GI-tagged Queen pineapple from Tripura and Northeast food, culture at this event
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