Delhi Police jumps on the Ravi Kishan trend

You must be living under a rock if you haven’t see internet’s latest obsession with actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan’s viral ‘Money follows, maah brothaaar’ dialogue! The meme has now found another fan and this time in Delhi Police. Joining the wave, Delhi Police’s social media accounts recently shared a tongue-in-cheek road awareness safety post that read: Break traffic laws, fine follows, maah brothaaar.

A screengrab of Delhi Police’s post joining the viral Ravi Kishan meme trend.

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Giving the trending catchphrase a traffic twist, while reminding commuters to follow road rules, the post is gathering praise for the force as it continues to keep pace with the current internet culture. In Delhi Police’s pop culture-inspired awareness campaigns recently, viral songs, memes and movie references have connected well with especially the younger audiences and helped in raising public awareness with more relatable messages.

The strategy seems to be working with users as the comments section has also quickly turned into a meme fest of its own. One social media user commented, “Ravi Kishan fever has now reached the Delhi Police HQ.” Another joked, “Social media admin deserves a raise... money follows, maah brothaaar!” A third comment read: “If memes can stop even one traffic violation, this is content done right.”

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