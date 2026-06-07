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Delhi University students turn to Reels to highlight infra concerns

Turning serious concerns into humorous videos, students are now drawing attention to long-ignored infrastructure issues

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 12:44 pm IST
By Karan Sethi, Karan Sethi, New Delhi
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A Delhi University student’s viral Instagram Reel, humorously highlighting her classroom’s infrastructure issues, has sparked conversations across campus. With over 3M views and students flooding the comment section with “same here”, the Reel has quietly started a new trend. Students across DU are now using Reels and memes to highlight their infrastructural woes.

Screengrab of one of the reels made by a student that has gone viral with over 3M views.

The concerns raised by the students are not without basis. In May, part of the North Campus’ Botany Department lab ceiling collapsed, injuring a first-year student. In April, students at Deshbandhu College staged protests over issues including faulty washrooms, deteriorating classrooms, and a non-functional kitchen.

According to Aryan Maan, DUSU President, the humour flooding social media timelines reflects a problem that is far more serious than jokes suggest. “DU mein infrastructure ki kaafi kami hai. At the Faculty of Law, classes are held in old, deteriorating porta cabins. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ASRD) has already had a fire in one such structure, yet they remain in use. This is no longer just an infrastructure issue; it is dangerous.”

Ask students why they have taken to social media and the answer is simple: it gets attention. “Sometimes the ceiling falls, sometimes the fans don’t work. There’s no water in washrooms, and the AC doesn’t function. We raised these issues with the administration, but no one paid heed. So we decided to do it our own way,” says Manisha, the student behind the viral reel and a final-year student of BCom (Hons) at ASRD.

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Delhi University students turn to Reels to highlight infra concerns
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