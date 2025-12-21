Delhi-NCR's bow-wow moment: Furry love shines at Pet Fed 2025

Here’s how Delhi-NCR's pawsome pet parents and influencers gathered in the Capital, over last weekend, to attend Pet Fed 2025 at NSIC Grounds in Okhla.
Catch some glimpses of the shared furry, fuzzy love here:
Butter and I are travel partners. We’ve gone hiking almost all around India! Chahe roti khane ke paise ho ya nahi, Butter mere sath humesha rahegi and I will take care of her.
- Yati Gaur, Butter Madam’s dad-adventurer
So many people came up to us asking how do we manage aggressive dog breeds. Seeing our Instagram Reels, many of them feel inspired to love these breeds the same way like we do... I, myself, was alien to the concept of having pets at home but after my marriage now I'm a mom to not just one but all the furry babies that belong to my husband.
- Namita Kohli, Content creator-dog mom
My furry babies, Chloe and Bella received so much love here. Everyone wanted to click pictures of them or with them. Such a loving environment is what made me come back to this fest after attending it last year for the very first time.
- Sonam Dixit, A resident of East of Kailash