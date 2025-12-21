Edit Profile
    Delhi-NCR's bow-wow moment: Furry love shines at Pet Fed 2025

    Delhi-NCR's pet parents and influencers gathered in the city for Pet Fed 2025, recently. Here's a glimpse of their candid moments with their furry buddies.

    Published on: Dec 21, 2025 4:30 PM IST
    By Henna Rakheja
    Here’s how Delhi-NCR's pawsome pet parents and influencers gathered in the Capital, over last weekend, to attend Pet Fed 2025 at NSIC Grounds in Okhla.

    Pet parents had a gala time with their furry babies at Pet Fed 2025 held recently in NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla. (Photo: PTI)
    Catch some glimpses of the shared furry, fuzzy love here:

    Adventurer Yati Gaur is popular for travelling across India with his pet, Butter Madam, on foot! (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
    Quote
    Butter and I are travel partners. We’ve gone hiking almost all around India! Chahe roti khane ke paise ho ya nahi, Butter mere sath humesha rahegi and I will take care of her. - Yati Gaur, Butter Madam’s dad-adventurer
    Outfits and bandanas from the brand, Pawroz were an instant hit among many pet parents!
    Insta influencer @namitaology and Rottweiler Bubzee’s parents, Rahul and Namita Kohli answered several queries of pet owners who turned up to meet them at their stall in Pet Fed. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
    Quote
    So many people came up to us asking how do we manage aggressive dog breeds. Seeing our Instagram Reels, many of them feel inspired to love these breeds the same way like we do... I, myself, was alien to the concept of having pets at home but after my marriage now I'm a mom to not just one but all the furry babies that belong to my husband. - Namita Kohli, Content creator-dog mom
    Sonam Dixit, a resident of East of Kailash, ensured that her furry babies Chloe and Bella don't get tired and hence opted for a cute pram for their visit to this fest. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
    A few quiet corners turned out to be perfect selfie spots for many such as this visitor who clicked several pictures with her doggo. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
    Quote
    My furry babies, Chloe and Bella received so much love here. Everyone wanted to click pictures of them or with them. Such a loving environment is what made me come back to this fest after attending it last year for the very first time. - Sonam Dixit, A resident of East of Kailash
    Advocate Charvi Sahani made the most of the sunny days with Scout, her 1.5 years old German Shepherd. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

