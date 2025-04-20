Menu Explore
Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2025 01:23 PM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column.

Oye Pagle, Happy freakin’ birthday! You’re one of those rare idiots jinke bina zindagi itni boring hoti ki Netflix bhi bore lagta. I know we fight, tease, and roast each other like pros, but tu hai toh sab thik hai. Stay real, stay mad, and don’t forget—tera asli friend toh main hi hoon. Bas, ab party kab hai? Ronak

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Riddhi, You know what? You make my world slow down in the best way. From being my fav notification to becoming my everyday peace, you’ve been magic. I don’t say “I love you” lightly, but when I say it to you, I mean every messy, beautiful, forever-kind-of-bit of it. Love, Adi

Happy Anniversary You Two, Watching you grow together is such a joy... full of love, laughter, and a little bit of madness. Stay kind to each other, always keep that spark alive, and remember: Love is built in the ordinary moments too. Proud of both of you. Mom and Dad

Hey Love, Even with all these miles between us, you’re still the closest thing to my heart. I miss your voice, your laugh, the way everything feels better when you’re around. But I know we’ve got something real, something worth every wait, every late-night call. Until I see you again, just know I love you. Yours, Chirag

HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for loved ones
