Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Dearest T, You are the only person jiske liye mere mann mein koi grudges nahi hai. You are the only person jispar mujhe gussa nhi aata. Despite the differences, I feel happy that I have unconditional love for you. I am not even expecting that you will ever come back but my love for you will prevail. Sending you peace and love. Avocado Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hi O2, When are we meeting on a date. There is not much time left and so much to talk. Only Yours, Raj

Dear Papa and Mummy, As you celebrate your anniversary, we wish you loads of love and joyous moments together in each other’s loving company… May you keep celebrating these special occasions and always be there for each other. Love, AS

Dear Richa, I accepted the things and moved on a long time ago and you know it. I don’t understand why you are so harsh upon yourself for nothing. You don’t have to be unnecessarily polite and keep on bottling up the things within you. If some negativity still remains let it come out and vanish in air. I can’t say more than this. Please free yourself from the past. I am not carrying any baggage with me. Bye,Tc. You Know Who

Shubham, M penning dwn ths as a thanks I hope u like it. He came with a cool breeze, to spread the happiness cheeze. He call himself demonking but glad to receive angel treatment from him. May you get best in your life. From Troublemeansshe

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

