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Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City’s Dil Se column. Read on to know where can you send your messages.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026, 14:39:52 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Maddy, You are my strength. Through every moment, my love for you only grows. Happy anniversary soul mate!Love, R

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear Love T, Please send message through face book messanger, we will fix time for calling. I understand you can’t call because of your current status. Only Yours, Alankrita

To Akash, You are the most caring and loving person in the world and I feel so lucky that I am your better half my equal better man.. So much love and hugs for you always......... Keep shine bright love!!! Wifey

Dear Geeet, We met through tinder then connected on telegram. Now you have become everything in my life. I know that I am not the first woman in your life but I want to be the last woman in your life. I am grateful to have you in my life. Love you meri Jaan. Your NA

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

 
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