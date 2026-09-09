Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Dear Husband Dhruv, Ten years of togetherness have added seven starts to our lives. As the Universe is unlimited, so is my intention of adding infinite stars. Love you! Disha

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Cat Lover, This message is to the person who loves cats more than me! Would you be surprised if I also start ignoring you, just like she does? The double standards here are astonishing, for I’m called selfish while she’s just sassy. I’m in a love triangle here — between you, your furry friend, and my patience! Maybe we all need to cuddle and work this out. Sincerely, Your Girlfriend

Dearest T, You are the only person jiske liye mere mann mein koi grudges nahi hai. You are the only person jispar mujhe gussa nhi aata. Despite the differences, I feel happy that I have unconditional love for you. I am not even expecting that you will ever come back but my love for you will prevail. Sending you peace and love. Avocado

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{{^usCountry}} Monk, Tumhari visible ya invisible presence muje trap + suffocating wali feeling deti hai. Ab isse jada clear cut words nhi hai. Jisse tumko samjha pau. Mere uppr nazar rakh kr agr tumko ye lgta hai ki tum meri life ka part hu ya mai hu. Agr tumko aesa lgta h to tum alag hi type k insaan ho or meri samajh k bahar bhi. Baad mai tumko hi hurt hone wala h wo bhi bht bura wala. Isiye stop kro ye sb. Or please hamesha k liye chale jao. Abhi or energy ni h jo tumko gyan du. Last msg tumhare liye ab kbhi ni krungi. Please Live nd let live. Monk 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Monk, Tumhari visible ya invisible presence muje trap + suffocating wali feeling deti hai. Ab isse jada clear cut words nhi hai. Jisse tumko samjha pau. Mere uppr nazar rakh kr agr tumko ye lgta hai ki tum meri life ka part hu ya mai hu. Agr tumko aesa lgta h to tum alag hi type k insaan ho or meri samajh k bahar bhi. Baad mai tumko hi hurt hone wala h wo bhi bht bura wala. Isiye stop kro ye sb. Or please hamesha k liye chale jao. Abhi or energy ni h jo tumko gyan du. Last msg tumhare liye ab kbhi ni krungi. Please Live nd let live. Monk 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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