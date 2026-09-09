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Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Read and send wishes for your special someone to wish them on their day, or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City’s Dil Se column. Want to see you message printed in the newspaper? Read on

Published on: Sep 9, 2026, 14:35:00 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Dear Husband Dhruv, Ten years of togetherness have added seven starts to our lives. As the Universe is unlimited, so is my intention of adding infinite stars. Love you! Disha

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Cat Lover, This message is to the person who loves cats more than me! Would you be surprised if I also start ignoring you, just like she does? The double standards here are astonishing, for I’m called selfish while she’s just sassy. I’m in a love triangle here — between you, your furry friend, and my patience! Maybe we all need to cuddle and work this out. Sincerely, Your Girlfriend

Dearest T, You are the only person jiske liye mere mann mein koi grudges nahi hai. You are the only person jispar mujhe gussa nhi aata. Despite the differences, I feel happy that I have unconditional love for you. I am not even expecting that you will ever come back but my love for you will prevail. Sending you peace and love. Avocado

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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