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Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City’s Dil Se column.

Updated on: Sep 10, 2026, 16:49:18 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Dear Partner In Crime, Har stupid idea ko “haan, karte hain” bolne ke liye thank you! Tere saath ki hui aadhi memories planned nahi thi, but somehow wahi sabse best nikli. Aise hi rehna. Love, Aashi

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear You-Know-Who, Tum bolte ho ki tumhe koi farak nahi padta hum saath rahe ya nahi, but mujhe pata hai tum mera last seen roz check karte ho. Don’t deny it. Chalo, ego side mein rakho so we can talk it out. Yours, Vee

Vaibhav, Mujhe tumhari female best friend se koi problem nahi hai. Bilkul bhi nahi, but... Jab usne tumhara phone bina pooche le liya, you laughed. Maine same kiya toh tum gussa ho gaye and you called me insecure. How is this fair? A

My Priya, I love you but I what I love the most about you is how you understand what I’m feeling mere bina bole hi. Tum har baar mere ‘I’m fine’ ke peeche ’I’m not fine’ samajh leti ho. Thank you for being there with me mere har bure ya achhe time pe. Forever Yours, Adi

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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