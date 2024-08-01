DU Admissions: Ramjas, Hindu, LSR's new wall art awaits freshers' reax

Officially, the new session for the senior students of Delhi University has begun today (August 1). As seniors step into their college campuses, they get beckoned by new wall murals that also aim to paint a vibrant story in the lives of freshers, who will soon begin their #CampusKeDin! It's this vibrant wall art that not just celebrates the cultural heritage of India but also highlights our sporting prowess. The Sports Complex of Ramjas College has got a new mural that aims to inspire freshers to click photos for Instagram,

Turning their college campuses into a dynamic canvas, to extend a hearty welcome to the juniors, are the students of Ramjas College. “We have painted our Sports Complex with gram-worthy backdrops that will surely inspire freshers to click memorable photos with their squad,” says Anshumaan Bhardwaj, a final-year student of History (Hons), adding, "Around 30 students from various DU colleges recently created wall art on our campus. This activity was actually part of an Inter-College Mural Competition, but we all had a lot of fun joining in as the art thus created depicts the essence of sportsmanship. Through this, we want to convey to the new batch, which will soon come in, how sports and art help develop a healthy competitive spirit.”

It isn’t just Ramjas College that has acquired the smell of fresh paint amid petrichor. Naman Gupta, final-year student and president of Hindu College's Fine Arts Society, shares, “The walls of our college recently underwent an artistic makeover, to commemorate 25 years of our Fine Arts Society. A long stretch of the college wall was meticulously crafted into a piece of public art, which took around 15 students almost two weeks! The result is drawings of peacocks and elephants, which is our way to encourage our peers to blend art with academics."

It's not just the cluster of colleges in North Campus that's facing this #ArtAttack! At Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), the walls are adorned with murals that attempt to transport the viewers to a world of folklore. “On the main wall of our college, we have painted a female shaman, which embodies the balance of good and evil while reflecting humanity's relationship with the environment. It took us around three days to paint these, with the help of around 15 student artists,” informs Nityaa Aryal, a final-year student and president of LSR’s Fine Art Society. Her batchmate, Simran Saroop, who is the vice-president of the same society, adds, “The murals blend Western and Eastern influences as the muses depicted atop are quite expansive and reflect Tibetan-style clouds, creating a harmonious fusion of cultures.”



Story by Mishelle Mahesh Kapoor

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction