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DU Admissions | Scam Alert: Fake admission calls target college aspirants

Delhi University aspirants say they are receiving suspicious calls from individuals claiming they can facilitate guaranteed admissions to specific college or course. Read on to know where you can report such incidents.

Published on: Jul 08, 2026 04:20 PM IST
By Karan Sethi, New Delhi
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With the Delhi University (DU) admission season in full swing, students are occupied filling out preference sheets. In between the rush and uncertainty of whether their CUET scores will make the cut and which colleges and courses to target, some aspirants are falling prey to scammers’ calls guaranteeing admission to the varsity.

Several college aspirants affirm that they have received spurious calls from individuals posing as DU officials, during the admission season. (Photo: Gemini AI generated, for representational purposes only)
Several college aspirants affirm that they have received spurious calls from individuals posing as DU officials, during the admission season. (Photo: Gemini AI generated, for representational purposes only)

Several students spoke to us stating they have received phone calls from unknown individuals claiming to be DU representatives. Posing as admission counsellors, these callers are promising seats in reputed colleges or offering to “guarantee admission in exchange for money”. Among those who received one such call is Tanya Rathi, an aspirant from Ghaziabad, adding, “My father received a call from someone saying ‘I’m from DU’. They said they help students with counselling and assured us that they would fill my preference sheet in a way that would ensure I get the college I wanted. In return, they quoted him 50,000.”

Another aspirant, Rehan Chandra from Jaipur (Rajasthan) shares, “The desperation to get into one’s dream college is such that once you hear the person take the name of a top college saying they can help get you admission there, one easily falls for it in that instance... When I received the phone, the caller asked me which college I wanted. When I said I want to get admission in SRCC but my CUET score of 715 might not be enough, the person on the other end of the phone claimed management quota seats were available and demanded 1 lakh to guarantee that I could get one.”

Addressing to the concern of such unsolicited call, Haneet Gandhi, dean of admissions at DU, informs, “The university has repeatedly maintained that admissions are conducted only and only through the official CSAS portal. Any student receiving any such calls, should not even think twice and report it to the concerned authorities immediately.”

Where to report?

If you get such a suspecting call, you could report it at: www.sancharsaathi.gov.in / www.cybercrime.gov.in

Or, call:

Cyber Crime Helpline Number: 1930, 011-20892633, 9319301930

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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