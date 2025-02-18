DU fest season 2025: Rasha Thadani's outfits are goals! Here's how you can steal her style for college hopping

Actor Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood it-girl Raveena Tandon, posted a birthday wish for her Azaad co-star Aaman Devgan on Instagram with a photo dump of unseen pics. What caught the attention of eagle-eyes social media users is her outfit in the very first slide of the carousel. Rasha Thadani's style is a favourite with Instagram users (Photos: Instagram)

The grey dress with low waist couple belts is a sure-shot throwback to Y2K fashion, another proof of the resurgence of the Noughties fashion trend. And fans are loving it on her!

Not only in this post, Rasha has always flaunted her Gen Z fashion style on Instagram. Be it her reels or unseen photos, Rasha's style always makes a statement. And with Delhi University's (DU) fest season knocking, it's time to give your own wardrobe an update, with the help of Rasha Thadani of course.

Here's how you can dress like Rasha Thadani while fest-hopping across DU college campuses.

Get, corset, go!

Corsets are still going strong and the best way to play it up? Monochrome. Get a form-fitting corset from the lanes of Sarojini Nagar. If you're really in search of the perfect fit, head to GK 1 M Block's blouse market. From Eve's to Roshan's Tailors, your dream-come-true corset is beckoning. Grab matching pants from the nearby market.

And if you don't want to go the monochrome way, you can always colour block with flared pants in a different, but complementary hue. But remember the golden rule for this outfit! The flare of the pants must offset the form-fitting silhouette of the corset.

Bling the glam

Who said mirror work and kutch embroidery are only reserved for Navratri? Take cues from Rasha on how to turn these traditional styles into a fashion-forward contemporary look, perfect for the DU girl in you.

One visit to Gujrati Lane in Janpath and you will not want to stop. From patchwork denim jackets, mirror-work vests, sequinned skirts, and even bags with tassels and cowries, you'll find everything you dreamt of and more to recreate Rasha Thadani's blingy avatar. Style these with black combat boots and a plain black T-shirt and you are golden (or silver — whichever way you bling).

Say yes to the dress

Nothing says dressed up to party (or attend a star night) like a fabulous sun dress. And with the days getting warmer and longer, it's become all the more easier to bring out the fabulous, flared up sundresses.

You can shop for these in the lanes of Sarojini Nagar and Janpath and find options in solid colours, floral prints, bold geometric shapes, and Indian handloom prints. And if you shop with a keen eye, you might just end up with more than one or two (or twenty!) dresses like Rasha's or her mum Raveena's.

Say Boot-iful

A simple way to elevate your gorgeous little dress is by styling it with boots! The height of the boots should complement the length of your skirt. So if you're going for a short, skater dress, opt for thigh-high boots. If a midi dress is what you're deciding upon, ankle booties would look cute without cutting your height. And if it's a maxi dress with a daring side slit, go for knee-length boots.

You'll find the right boots for you at Hauz Khas Village. From Rethought to Hackleberry Hangers, this market is a gem for thrift shopping enthusiasts. Just make sure you're comfortable and have broken into the shoes before your adventures at the college fest to avoid any shoe bites!

A glammy warm it up

If the weather feels too cold and even the boots won't be enough for you, don't worry! Rasha has got you, girlie! Go basic with a cropped tee and wide-legged denims. But wear it with style by layering with a cropped bomber jacket.

Don't go too far, simply grab the metro to Karol Bagh and head to Ajmal Khan Road. There will be options galore. Found one with cords at the bottom for a better fit? Great! Now style it with sleek sunnies, stacked rings, and layered necklaces for the ultimate Gen Z college kid vibe.

