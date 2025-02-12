Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Azaad actor Aaman Devgan on the box office pressures on a newcomer: The audience has become very unforgiving

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Feb 12, 2025 09:56 AM IST

Aaman Devgan talks about navigating box office pressure as a debutante in Bollywood, how Ajay Devgn helped him in debut film Azaad and being under the radar

Aaman Devgan made his big screen debut last month with the Abhishek Kapoor directorial Azaad, starring opposite Rasha Thadani. While the buzz was there for the film before its release, it underperformed at the box office. Aaman Devgan admits that as a young actor it is much more difficult to navigate the box office pressure and uncertainties today, than what it used to be.

Aaman Devgan (Photo: Instagram)
Aaman Devgan (Photo: Instagram)

“In terms of business right now, as newcomers it's definitely much harder from how it was maybe 10 years back. It’s not just because of the box office numbers, but also because the audience has become very unforgiving,” he says, but adds, “And that's how it should be. That's the only way our industry will reach a point where we are competing with the best films in the world. It pushes us to do much better because the audience deserves to get the best when they're spending that amount of money on their tickets. I feel like it's pushing our industry to a point where we are giving quality cinema.”

Even though he is actor Ajay Devgn’s nephew, there was little to nothing known about him before his debut. In a time, where actors from film families get scrutinised badly even before they enter the industry, ask him how he managed to stay away from the spotlight and Aaman shares, “I felt like until I have something to show the audience, what's the point of being in the limelight? Why should they know who I am unless I have something to present for them. It's very unfair to just throw that in their face and be like, ‘okay, now you see me’. I don't think it works and neither do they receive it nicely. When you have work to show, the limelight comes.”

The 24-year-old goes on to rave about his uncle and working with him in Azaad. “He's actually helped me a lot since I was a child. He has also directed a lot of films, so he has a very different viewpoint on cinema. Shooting with him was a surreal experience. Initially, I was a bit nervous as performing in front of him will rattle anyone. But he's so calm on set and he lets you play off him so well. He helped me bring out my maturity and my stupidity really well,” he concludes.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On