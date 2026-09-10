Edible lotus, regional mithai and personal butlers: How Delhi hotels are hosting BRICS delegates

New Delhi is gearing up for the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit at Bharat Mandapam, being held under India’s fourth term as chair and the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability” from September 12 to September 13. With around 25,000 Delhi Police personnel, over 100 NSG commandos, anti-drone measures and traffic diversions across 35 major roads, the city is preparing for one of its biggest diplomatic events, with even flyovers, fountains and palm trees getting a decorative makeover.

How Delhi hotels are hosting BRICS delegates

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But the summit’s impact is perhaps most visible in Delhi’s luxury hotels, where demand has surged, and room inventories are tightening. According to reports, rooms at some of Delhi’s most luxurious hotels were being quoted at more than ₹2.3 lakh a night, while others had no availability or were not accepting bookings from September 10 to 12.

According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to stay at ITC Maurya New Delhi, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The UAE delegation, including its head of State, is expected at The Leela Palace New Delhi. The Egyptian delegation is expected at Sheraton New Delhi Hotel, though traffic authorities suggested moving it to central Delhi. The LaLiT New Delhi expects delegations from South Africa, the UAE and Burundi, while The Oberoi is likely to host the Indonesian, Ethiopian and Iranian heads of state.

So how are Delhi’s elite hotels preparing?

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{{^usCountry}} At The Leela Palace New Delhi, the welcome experience focuses on symbolic craftsmanship and indigenous flavours. “A key part of the guest experience curated by our culinary team is the exclusive in-room amenity... at its centre is an edible handcrafted lotus. The lotus carries multiple layers of significance as our national flower, and also reflects the identity of the BRICS Summit. Crafted with delicate notes of rose, saffron, and cardamom and complemented by indigenous Indian fruits, it is accompanied by millet cookies, handmade granola bars, and a wellness infusion selection,” says Preeti Makhija, General Manager, The Leela Palace New Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At The Leela Palace New Delhi, the welcome experience focuses on symbolic craftsmanship and indigenous flavours. “A key part of the guest experience curated by our culinary team is the exclusive in-room amenity... at its centre is an edible handcrafted lotus. The lotus carries multiple layers of significance as our national flower, and also reflects the identity of the BRICS Summit. Crafted with delicate notes of rose, saffron, and cardamom and complemented by indigenous Indian fruits, it is accompanied by millet cookies, handmade granola bars, and a wellness infusion selection,” says Preeti Makhija, General Manager, The Leela Palace New Delhi {{/usCountry}}

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Taj Mahal, New Delhi is introducing an exclusive culinary narrative designed to highlight regional Indian cooking alongside familiar global fare. “As a special gesture of welcome, we are privileged to present ‘Tradition to Table,’ a collection of recipes curated by Taj chefs and inspired by their earliest culinary mentors, their mothers. Reflecting the diversity and richness of India’s culinary legacy, this memento embodies the warmth, care, and spirit of connection that define the Taj experience,” said Dr. Anmol Ahluwalia, Area Director – Operations & General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi. The ‘Tradition to Table’ experience brings together distinct regional flavours from across India, including: Spiced walnuts from Kashmir, Purani Dilli Maida Kaju, Maharashtra’s Bhakarwadi, Rajasthan’s Mini Kachori, Bengal’s Kucho Nimki, and Tamil Nadu’s Murukku with communal food stalls featuring Indian staples (Keema Pav, Masala Scrambled Eggs, Paratha, Masala Uttapam) alongside international favorites like Bacon Garlic Fried Rice and Avocado Toast.

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At Roseate Hotels & Resorts, the focus centers on discreet, highly customized guest care. “Our endeavour has been to create an experience that is seamless, bespoke and deeply personal, while reflecting the warmth and grace of Indian hospitality. Rooms are prepared well in advance and thoughtfully customised... followed by the attention of a dedicated butler throughout their stay, ensuring that every need is attended to with discretion and ease,” says Kush Kapoor, CEO, Roseate Hotels & Resorts.

ITC Maurya New Delhi is geared up to welcome global leaders for the Summit; according to Amaan Kidwai, Area Manager North Luxury Hotels and General Manager, special attention is being given to showcase the finest regional ingredients from across India in contemporary formats to create meaningful experiences, intrinsic to Indian hospitality.

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