Farewell Raul Chandra: Creative maverick behind Holi Moo festival passes away at 48

Raul Chandra, the multi-dimensional artist and creative force who transformed the Capital's indie scene by founding the iconic Holi Cow festival (later rebranded as Holi Moo!), passed away on August 17 at age 48. He was cremated at Lodhi Crematorium.

Known for his energy and visionary spirit, he pioneered a whole new way for Delhi to experience live music and cultural spaces, turning house gigs into movements and festival concepts into traditions (Photo: Instagram)

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Chandra was a rare talent whose work seamlessly bridged music, fashion, film, and advertising.

Known for his energy and visionary spirit, he pioneered a whole new way for Delhi to experience live music and cultural spaces, turning house gigs into movements and festival concepts into traditions.

As news of his demise spread through the creative community, heartfelt tributes began pouring in from artists, colleagues, and longtime friends grieving the loss.

Music and media specialist Malvika Nanda took to Instagram to express her grief, capturing the sheer breadth of his personality: "One of the most brilliant minds whose talent spanned culture, music, events, fashion, filmmaking, and advertising. A mad genius, a great friend, and an out-and-out maverick. Babajee, as we called him fondly... there'll never be anyone like him. An unbelievable, irreplaceable loss. Farewell, Babs! Go in peace. It feels cold and clinical writing this—how can you make sense of something like this anyway? Endless laughter, great work, partying, traveling, kick-ass campaigns, shared offices and lighters, life stories, and, of course, a mammoth, unforgettable music festival that you created. Holi Cow, man! You just cannot..."

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{{^usCountry}} For veterans of the Indian rock scene, Chandra’s legacy goes back decades to the early days when independent music was still fighting for a foothold in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For veterans of the Indian rock scene, Chandra’s legacy goes back decades to the early days when independent music was still fighting for a foothold in the city. {{/usCountry}}

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Reflecting on their deep bond, rock band Parikrama member Subir Malik shared, "It was deeply shocking and hard to digest. Whenever I met or spoke to Raul, he was always so full of life. He was right there supporting us from the early days of Parikrama. Just before this, I was scrolling through Facebook and saw an obituary. I checked our profile and saw we’d been connected since 2010—16 years—though we knew each other long before social media existed."

Malik emphasised how far ahead of his time Chandra truly was when it came to live entertainment. "Raul was a huge supporter of ours from the very start, and his passing is a massive loss for the whole industry. He was one of the real OGs who helped build the indie festival culture. His Holi festival was way ahead of its time. Today, there are countless parties on Holi, but Raul was among the first to actually start a proper festival around it. That was truly visionary. From everyone in Parikrama, our deepest condolences. He will be missed immensely."

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That DIY spirit and organic love for raw sound resonated deeply across generations of artists who witnessed his work up close. Echoing the sentiment, musician and digital creator Rishabh Shant Shankar Azade wrote simply, "His impact will never fade."

It was precisely this knack for turning intimate intimate gatherings into magical musical moments that made Chandra such a revered mentor in the industry.

Musician IP Singh remembered how Chandra’s passion for music knew no boundaries: "I remember how Raul created micro-gigs in his house and built the amazing Holi Cow festival. He did so much for and with music. Wherever he is right now, I bet he’s setting up a gig or a fest. Rest in peace brother, baba ji."

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