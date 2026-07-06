Flute and the flautist: Delhi pays tribute to Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia’s cinematic legacy

The incident leads to a defining chapter in Pt Chaurasia’s life as he got a job at the All India Radio (AIR) Cuttack. That’s when his father, a stern wrestler by profession, weeps at the station to see his son depart and the musical notes swell with the rendition of the song Meri mitwa meri meet re aaja tujhko pukara from the film, Geet (1970). The action then shifts to Odisha where the Padma Vibhushan awardee’s art expanded, as he partnered with Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra to revolutionise the music of Odissi dance, and with Bhubaneswar Mishra to define Odia classical music. It’s also during this phase that love entered his life as Angurbala (who later changed her name to Anuradha).

Under the direction of Bhushan Korgaonkar and Kunal Vijaykar, the plot shifts between reality and folklore, as the play opened with scenes from the musician’s childhood, fractured early on by the loss of his mother and leaving a void that can be filled only by the echoes of her memory. In between comes the kindness of a neighbour whose home becomes a sanctuary. As Chaurasia’s artistry matures, the production tracks his geographical and emotional displacement. A heartfelt reunion with Banno (his elder sister) in Mumbai is cut short as destiny pulls him back to Allahabad, and this captured by the timeless melody Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega from the film Taj Mahal (1963).

The entire musical was narrated through the metaphysical lens of the bansi/bansuri (flute) in the production, which opened with a conversation between Lord Krishna and His flute. In response to the bansi’s concerns about being forgotten, the character playing the Almighty says, “Jab tak rahenge, honthon se lagaye jayenge (As long as you exist, you shall be held close to the lips).”

On the 88th birthday of legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, the Capital came together to witness Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage , a one-of-its-kind musical production that was staged to honour the legendary artiste’s legacy while highlighting his work in Hindi cinema. At the venue, Kamani Auditorium, on July 1, the ambience that thus created was truly immersive as the notes of the flute matured with the maestro’s life that infolded on stage.

“It was a challenge to portray Pandit ji’s whole life in a theatrical form. But we have a lovely musical team, and actors who worked hard to put it all together. That’s how the play came along,” says Bhushan Korgaonkar, co-director, adding, “When we got the script, we were so overwhelmed as it captures the vast life of his artistry.”

The production also includes the artist’s time spent in Mumbai, which was captured by evergreen classic melodies such as Zara hatke zara bachke, Ye hai bombay meri jaan. Capturing the fast-paced life of the Maximum City, the story also builds on Chaurasia’s partnership with music director Madan Mohan, which led to the creation of some of the most historic compositions in Hindi cinema.

For the cast on stage, it was nothing short of a memorable experience as the flautist was present in the audience himself. Reshma Shekhar Shetty, who played the female parts on stage, told us, “It’s a huge blessing to be able to perform in front of Hari ji, the legend, that too on his 88th birthday. I don’t know how to express it in words.”

Among the august gathering present to witness the performance was also Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog. He said, “This is the most remarkable play. It’s fabulously conceptualised and brings out the uniqueness of one of India’s greatest legends and probably the greatest musician India has produced – Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. And the great thing about this musical is the beautiful conceptualisation, the lovely acting particularly the bansuri – the actor who played the role of bansi and the gorgeous music. The music is so built in the show that it takes you to another level. It reveals many facets of Pandit ji. This play is a must watch for every Indian!”

Also present on the occasion was Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, who said, “I have been a long-time admirer of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Ji. Over the years, I have heard his solo programs on CDs, and later, of course, on YouTube. I have also attended his live programs and have always been a great fan of his classical music renderings... I was truly fortunate to experience his life’s journey. The way the entire show is put together is outstanding — the direction, the script, the rendering of the music, the instruments, and the whole concept brought back great memories of his music over the years. May God bless Hariprasad Chaurasia ji with long life, happiness, and good health.”

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