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For women’s safety: DU students mask up, raise voice on city street

After a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at Aastha Kunj Park earlier this week, Delhi University (DU) students from colleges including Lady Shri Ram College, Miranda House and Gargi College, took to the streets on Wednesday, demanding better measures for women’s safety.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026, 10:32:09 IST
By Karan Sethi, New Delhi
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After a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at the Aastha Kunj park earlier this week, Delhi University (DU) students took to the streets on Wednesday, holding posters and raising their voices over women’s safety and demanding action. The protest began near Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women, located close to the site of the incident, and drew students from several other colleges, including Miranda House and Gargi College.

Students from colleges including Lady Shri Ram College, Miranda House and Gargi College, took to the streets on Wednesday.
Students from colleges including Lady Shri Ram College, Miranda House and Gargi College, took to the streets on Wednesday.
(Photo: ANI)

“You know what is the saddest part about all of this? We were protesting for our safety, something that is our fundamental right, yet we are having to do it with our masks on, as if we are the culprits. Why? Because if we speak up against the system, the administration or the university for not doing enough to protect us, there can be repercussions later for raising our voices. We could face issues with assessments, attendance or semester exams. We can be pulled up and asked to explain why we are protesting, which makes the whole situation even more ironic,” says Meenakshi Shankar, a second-year DU student.

(Photo: Bhawika Chhabra/ REUTERS.)
For women’s safety: DU students mask up, raise voice on city street
 
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