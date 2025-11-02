From Kochi to Delhi: The Ardee Foundation's expanding canvas

At the upcoming Kochi Muziris Biennale, The Ardee Foundation will present the contemplative works of Shobha Broota, one of India’s most respected abstractionists, whose art evokes meditative rhythms and spiritual depth. Curated by Ina Puri, the exhibition will be showcased at the Mocha Art Café, Fort Kochi, a site steeped in history and creative exchange.

Founded in 1997 by the late Ashok Varma, The Ardee Foundation was envisioned as a space where learning and culture coexist in constant dialogue. Under the leadership of Shefali Varma, Chairperson of The Ardee Foundation, who is also an advisor on the board of Kochi Muziris Biennale, the Foundation continues to expand this legacy, shaping new intersections between education, art, and public engagement.

Continuing its three-decade-long commitment to fostering creativity, education, and cultural dialogue, The Ardee Foundation announces its participation at two of India’s most influential art platforms, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025–26 and the India Art Fair 2026.

“Our participation at Kochi represents the spirit of dialogue between generations, between disciplines, and between the seen and the felt,” says Shefali. “Through artists like Shobha Broota, we reaffirm our belief that art is not only to be viewed but to be experienced as a language of introspection and empathy.”

Curator Ina Puri adds, “The Ardee Foundation’s presence at the Biennale highlights a vital continuity, the connection between education, thought, and artistic expression. Their support of artists like Shobha Broota is a testament to their deep engagement with art that transcends time and trend.”

This spirit of mentorship, education and artistic dialogue will further extend to the institutional section of India Art Fair 2026, where the foundation will showcase select works from The Ardee Art Collection, including pieces by Manjit Bawa, alongside new works by student artists chosen through The Ardee Legacy award. This curated presentation celebrates the dynamic bridge between the legacy of a modern master and the promise of student voices, echoing the Foundation’s vision of ‘art as education, and education as art.

As The Ardee Foundation steps into these landmark cultural platforms, it continues to champion the idea that art is not an isolated pursuit but a shared journey that enriches minds and nurtures communities.

