From photo booths to prayers of hope: Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in Delhi

Delhi met the spirit of Tel Aviv and the history of Jerusalem as the Capital came together to celebrate Israel’s 78th Independence Day, hosted by the Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar.

Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar and Chief Guest Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change

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The event was graced by Chief Guest Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The venue brought Israel to life for the guests. On one side, attendees posed at a photobooth against a backdrop of Tel Aviv’s sunny beaches.

On the other, a recreation of Jerusalem’s sacred Western Wall allowed guests to write ‘messages of hope’, mirroring the traditional practice of placing prayers into the ancient stones.

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{{^usCountry}} Ambassador Reuven Azar noted, “Namaste and Shalom!... Almost three years since the atrocious attack on October 7th 2023, Israel is facing a defining moment in history. As we celebrate our independence, Israel is being tested again by the forces which wish to destroy us. Israel has proven to itself and to the world how resilient we are, so I have no doubt that once again, Israel will prevail! This is our finest hour.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ambassador Reuven Azar noted, “Namaste and Shalom!... Almost three years since the atrocious attack on October 7th 2023, Israel is facing a defining moment in history. As we celebrate our independence, Israel is being tested again by the forces which wish to destroy us. Israel has proven to itself and to the world how resilient we are, so I have no doubt that once again, Israel will prevail! This is our finest hour.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Ambassador later offered a heartfelt prayer in Hebrew for peace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ambassador later offered a heartfelt prayer in Hebrew for peace. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chief Guest Kirti Vardhan Singh added: “India and Israel are united in their firm opposition to terrorism. Both our nations have suffered from this scourge, and we unequivocally condemn terrorism in all its forms. The people of India stood in solidarity with Israel following the October 7 terrorist attacks. We also deeply appreciate the support extended by Israel after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Such moments remind us that the fight against terrorism is a shared responsibility of all nations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Guest Kirti Vardhan Singh added: “India and Israel are united in their firm opposition to terrorism. Both our nations have suffered from this scourge, and we unequivocally condemn terrorism in all its forms. The people of India stood in solidarity with Israel following the October 7 terrorist attacks. We also deeply appreciate the support extended by Israel after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Such moments remind us that the fight against terrorism is a shared responsibility of all nations.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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