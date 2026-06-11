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From photo booths to prayers of hope: Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in Delhi

The event was graced by Chief Guest Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 03:08 pm IST
By Sanchita Kalra
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Delhi met the spirit of Tel Aviv and the history of Jerusalem as the Capital came together to celebrate Israel’s 78th Independence Day, hosted by the Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar.

Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar and Chief Guest Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change

The event was graced by Chief Guest Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The venue brought Israel to life for the guests. On one side, attendees posed at a photobooth against a backdrop of Tel Aviv’s sunny beaches.

On the other, a recreation of Jerusalem’s sacred Western Wall allowed guests to write ‘messages of hope’, mirroring the traditional practice of placing prayers into the ancient stones.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / From photo booths to prayers of hope: Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in Delhi
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / From photo booths to prayers of hope: Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in Delhi
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