G20 puts Delhi-NCR shaadis in the shade

Ahead of the G20 Summit in the Capital on September 9-10, to-be-married couples and wedding vendors are stuck in a tricky situation — thanks to traffic restrictions, last-minute hotel reservations being unavailable and inadequate supply of luxury cars. Many have been forced to move dates and postpone their weddings.

Inadequate supply of luxury cars, traffic restrictions and last-minute hotel reservations being unavailable have forced Delhiites to postpone weddings and reschedule dates

“I was supposed to get married on September 7 and have my reception the following day,” shares Samiksha Chawla, an entrepreneur from Punjabi Bagh. “But my wedding venue in Chattarpur said that the functions can’t go past midnight even on the night of September 7 and our pheras had to take place only after 12am. So, we had to reschedule by 10 days,” adds the 29-year-old.

Caught in a similar situation, some have instead opted to move to earlier dates. “We decided to have a small, intimate celebration for my engagement on September 9, but as soon as the news was out, my partner and I moved the date forward by a week,” shares Faridabad-based research analyst Gautam Arora.

However, it’s not all that easy for the vendors, who are constantly having to juggle dates for their multiple clients. “This is not peak wedding season, as there aren’t many auspicious dates currently, so getting clients is a blessing. But last-minute changes and shifting dates create a problem for us as we have other bookings,” says Gurugram-based makeup artist Khushboo. “We had to arrange for luxury cars for the bride and groom returning from their wedding in Udaipur, but there’s hardly any availability now!” laments wedding planner Kaveri Vij.