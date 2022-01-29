More guests, more joy: Couples, wedding vendors elated with eased curbs in Capital

The latest guidelines raising the number of guests allowed at weddings in the Capital from 20 to 200 has come as a huge relief for wedding vendors and soon-to-be-married couples. Industry insiders state that they are getting non-stop calls for bookings and confirmation of dates as the wedding season just started. Meanwhile, couples also have safety on their mind and want guests to show negative test report for attending the wedding.

“My phone has been ringing continuously since the news came out. Couples who were sceptical about the date and venue in Delhi are confirming now. Some postponed weddings are now back to their scheduled dates,” informs wedding photographer Amrit Arora.

Makeup artist Rohit Verma is also delighted to see bookings back. “Any announcement in times of pandemic that brings us more work is a blessing. Brides have been getting in touch to block their dates,” he shares.

For couples planning to get hitched, the easing of curbs has brought unmatched joy. Those who were stressed about having to shift venue out of Delhi, due to lesser restrictions elsewhere, are now relieved. Delhi-based Divya Vijan, who is set to tie the knot in February, says, “Night curfew is still okay, as the events can happen in the day, but I’m glad that the weekend curfew and guest-list restrictions have been eased.”

Amid all this, safety remains a priority for couples. Soon-to-be-wed Pulkit Gulati has asked his friends and family to get RT-PCR or rapid tests done before attending his wedding. “We will have senior citizens present... It’s a safety measure, so that all can enjoy without any tension.”