Glam drop series with HT City | Here's where to get the ultimate Navratri-themed shoes for garba-dandiya nights

In the second part of our Navratri shopping series, here’s your daily inspo to grab shoes that will keep you grooving.

From LED lights and mirror work detailing to hand-painted motifs, here's a look at this season's favourite shoes for that festive vibe.

ALSO READ: Glam drop series with HT City | Get your fingertips Navratri-ready with these trending press-on nails

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From hand-painted artwear to pre-installed LED lights, here’s how you can make each dance step colourful yet comfortable all through the long nights. So, pick these and dance along!

Sharing her inspiration behind the quirky, customised hand-painted shoes, Siya Gugale, founder of Artwear by Siya, shares: “Why should only the Navratri outfit get all the attention? That’s why I hand-paint shoes using fabric colours, heat-set them, and add embroidery, patches, mirrors, lace or fabric. Customisation for these starts at ₹1,500. You can share your size, brand details or just send us your shoes.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Shweta Patel, owner of Desi Morni (@desimorni), says, “The LED shoes capture Navratri’s vibrant energy! These are conversation starters, and we’re selling almost 100 pairs daily with prices ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹3,500.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shweta Patel, owner of Desi Morni (@desimorni), says, “The LED shoes capture Navratri’s vibrant energy! These are conversation starters, and we’re selling almost 100 pairs daily with prices ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹3,500.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction