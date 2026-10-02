...
...
Next Story

Glam drop series with HT City | Here's where to get the ultimate Navratri-themed shoes for garba-dandiya nights

In the second part of our Navratri shopping series, here’s your daily inspo for shoes that will keep you grooving all through the dandiya-garba nights. Scroll!

Updated on: Oct 2, 2026, 15:34:02 IST
By Kriti Kambiri
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

In the second part of our Navratri shopping series, here’s your daily inspo to grab shoes that will keep you grooving.

From LED lights and mirror work detailing to hand-painted motifs, here's a look at this season's favourite shoes for that festive vibe.
From LED lights and mirror work detailing to hand-painted motifs, here's a look at this season's favourite shoes for that festive vibe.

ALSO READ: Glam drop series with HT City | Get your fingertips Navratri-ready with these trending press-on nails

From hand-painted artwear to pre-installed LED lights, here’s how you can make each dance step colourful yet comfortable all through the long nights. So, pick these and dance along!

Sharing her inspiration behind the quirky, customised hand-painted shoes, Siya Gugale, founder of Artwear by Siya, shares: “Why should only the Navratri outfit get all the attention? That’s why I hand-paint shoes using fabric colours, heat-set them, and add embroidery, patches, mirrors, lace or fabric. Customisation for these starts at 1,500. You can share your size, brand details or just send us your shoes.”

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kriti Kambiri

Books, fashion, cinema, culture, art, campus and Delhi - Kriti Kambiri writes about it all for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Her stories sit at the sweet spot between sharp insight and the personality of a city that never.

navratrishoppingshoeShoesfashionig shopping
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Glam drop series with HT City | Here's where to get the ultimate Navratri-themed shoes for garba-dandiya nights
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks