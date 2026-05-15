Had to bring Kaddu home, says Advocate Billimoria as lost dog from Delhi Airport is finally found

After weeks of frantic searches and social media campaigns, Delhi’s animal lovers finally have reason to celebrate. Kaddu, the beloved community dog who disappeared from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on March 26, has finally been found. The post about Kaddu’s rescue went viral on social media, and came to the notice of senior advocate Percival Billimoria, a city-based senior advocate, who already cares for 25 adopted strays, got the update on Kaddu and immediately knew what he had to do. “I had been following and staying updated about Kaddu’s whereabouts ever since the incident at the airport. When I saw the post, my heart melted,” says Billimoria, adding, “I had to bring her home and give her shelter. Kaddu has since been vaccinated, groomed, and now is doing better. She is spending her time roaming the lawns of her new home.”

Kaddu, a community dog who went missing from Delhi Airport on March 26 was found by a feeder on Tuesday.

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Billimoria also reflects on the reality: “It’s sad that breed dogs get adopted readily, which is wonderful, but our Indies are often overlooked. These dogs are robust, intelligent, and extraordinarily grateful for any love shown to them. That’s the irony of it all.”

What had happened?

A screengrab from the HT City April 9 edition covering Kaddu’s disappearance from IGI Airport

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{{^usCountry}} The elderly stray went missing from her familiar spot, outside the IGI Airport terminals on March 26, sparking allegations by animal rights activists that she had been inhumanely relocated and abandoned. Though the airport authorities denied the allegations, but Kaddu’s devoted feeders as well as animal lovers across the city continued their relentless efforts and ensuring the safety of the doggo. Volunteers distributed posters across neighbourhoods, rescue teams conducted search drives late into the night, and the case even reached the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The elderly stray went missing from her familiar spot, outside the IGI Airport terminals on March 26, sparking allegations by animal rights activists that she had been inhumanely relocated and abandoned. Though the airport authorities denied the allegations, but Kaddu’s devoted feeders as well as animal lovers across the city continued their relentless efforts and ensuring the safety of the doggo. Volunteers distributed posters across neighbourhoods, rescue teams conducted search drives late into the night, and the case even reached the court. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The breakthrough came on Tuesday evening in Shahbad Mohammadpur, a village nestled behind the airport near Dwarka. Mohit Lamba, a dedicated feeder who had joined countless search missions, spotted her near a local security guard’s post. “We had been going out on rescue drives for weeks, trying to find Kaddu. When I finally saw her, I immediately alerted the rescuers in our groups.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The breakthrough came on Tuesday evening in Shahbad Mohammadpur, a village nestled behind the airport near Dwarka. Mohit Lamba, a dedicated feeder who had joined countless search missions, spotted her near a local security guard’s post. “We had been going out on rescue drives for weeks, trying to find Kaddu. When I finally saw her, I immediately alerted the rescuers in our groups.” {{/usCountry}}

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Animal welfare activist Rashim Sharma with Kaddu

By 11pm, animal welfare activist Rashim Sharma and her team had reached the location. “The most important thing was checking for visible injuries,” recalls Rashim, adding, “Apart from a slight limp in one leg, she was fine; though clearly disoriented. We had to coax her gently before we could get her into the car.” For Sharma, who had been among the principal complainants when Kaddu first disappeared, the reunion was overwhelming. “It was a moment of unmatched joy!”

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