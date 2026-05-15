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Had to bring Kaddu home, says Advocate Billimoria as lost dog from Delhi Airport is finally found

Kaddu, a community dog disappeared from Delhi Airport on March 26 and sparked widespread campaigns by animal lovers across the city.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 02:10 pm IST
By Karan Sethi, New Delhi
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After weeks of frantic searches and social media campaigns, Delhi’s animal lovers finally have reason to celebrate. Kaddu, the beloved community dog who disappeared from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on March 26, has finally been found. The post about Kaddu’s rescue went viral on social media, and came to the notice of senior advocate Percival Billimoria, a city-based senior advocate, who already cares for 25 adopted strays, got the update on Kaddu and immediately knew what he had to do. “I had been following and staying updated about Kaddu’s whereabouts ever since the incident at the airport. When I saw the post, my heart melted,” says Billimoria, adding, “I had to bring her home and give her shelter. Kaddu has since been vaccinated, groomed, and now is doing better. She is spending her time roaming the lawns of her new home.”

Kaddu, a community dog who went missing from Delhi Airport on March 26 was found by a feeder on Tuesday.

Billimoria also reflects on the reality: “It’s sad that breed dogs get adopted readily, which is wonderful, but our Indies are often overlooked. These dogs are robust, intelligent, and extraordinarily grateful for any love shown to them. That’s the irony of it all.”

What had happened?

A screengrab from the HT City April 9 edition covering Kaddu’s disappearance from IGI Airport
Animal welfare activist Rashim Sharma with Kaddu

By 11pm, animal welfare activist Rashim Sharma and her team had reached the location. “The most important thing was checking for visible injuries,” recalls Rashim, adding, “Apart from a slight limp in one leg, she was fine; though clearly disoriented. We had to coax her gently before we could get her into the car.” For Sharma, who had been among the principal complainants when Kaddu first disappeared, the reunion was overwhelming. “It was a moment of unmatched joy!”

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Had to bring Kaddu home, says Advocate Billimoria as lost dog from Delhi Airport is finally found
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Had to bring Kaddu home, says Advocate Billimoria as lost dog from Delhi Airport is finally found
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