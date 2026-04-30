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Hindu College’s Mecca: DU fest season ’26 ends on a high note with Rashmeet Kaur’s concert

Delhi University’s Hindu College recently organised its annual cultural fest Mecca, featuring singer Rashmeet Kaur, and dropped the curtains on the 2026 fest season with an oh-so-grooving performance!

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 11:43 am IST
By Karan Sethi, New Delhi
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The Delhi University fest season for 2026 has finally wrapped up! Concluding it on a high note was Mecca, one of the most popular annual cultural fests on campus, which transformed Hindu College into a concert arena for singer Rashmeet Kaur to headline the Saturday night.

Rashmeet Kaur, an alumna of Delhi University, performed on the final day of Hindu College’ Mecca. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

A DU alumna herself, Rashmeet, was ecstatic to return to the varsity as a star performer! “Performing at Hindu College was a truly special moment for me,” Rashmeet told us off stage, adding, “As a student of Delhi University myself, it felt surreal to be on a stage I once stood in front of as an audience member during college festivals. The energy of the crowd was incredible, they connected so deeply with the music, and I could genuinely feel every emotion being shared in that space. It was an experience I’ll carry with me for a long time.”

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Her music was driven by the crowd’s energy as Rashmeet opened with Faqeeran, and slipped into the night with ease. Dancing, pausing between verses to soak in the cheers, she let the crowd take the lead and followed them in singing. She made sure she wasn’t just performing, but was right there with DU students, and made every moment of her presence interactive.

But the moment didn’t end there as the crooner went on to dedicate the song Tere Bin Laage to this student, turning her simple attempt at being noticed into something far bigger. Sehaj Verma, told HT City, “I had made the painting thinking I will take it to the fest and try to somehow just have Rashmeet spot it, in the crowd. But, for her to actually invite me closer and talk to me and then celebrate my art on stage with a song is something I had never dreamt of!”

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Hindu College’s Mecca: DU fest season ’26 ends on a high note with Rashmeet Kaur’s concert
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Hindu College’s Mecca: DU fest season ’26 ends on a high note with Rashmeet Kaur’s concert
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