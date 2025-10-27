HorrorCon 2025: Delhiites spook up the art of fear at NSIC Grounds in Okhla; see pictures here

The weekend turned spine-chilling as horror lovers descended on Okhla’s NSIC Grounds for HorrorCon 2025. From witches and vampires to scarecrows and ghouls, the two-day fest saw cosplay, food, music, storytelling, and mind-reading acts. Here’s a dekko:
“This is my first time at HorrorCon and I cosplayed as a dead bride who lures her groom only to devour him before the wedding night. I designed and stitched this outfit myself for the most creatively satisfying weekend ever.”
- Yashvi Gautam, Fashion designer
“It’s not just about the cosplay, but the festive Halloween feeling. Everyone celebrates each other’s creativity, no judgment, just pure fun. It feels like being part of a large, spooky family. My friend and I definitely had our little unsaid challenge of who could look spookier by tallying up all the compliments we got.”
- Jai Yadav, Student