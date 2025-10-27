Edit Profile
    HorrorCon 2025: Delhiites spook up the art of fear at NSIC Grounds in Okhla; see pictures here

    Delhi gets a treat in the Halloween week as cosplayers flock to attend HorrorCon. The spooky weekend also witnessed music, food, magic and more. See pics here 

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 12:54 PM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    The weekend turned spine-chilling as horror lovers descended on Okhla’s NSIC Grounds for HorrorCon 2025. From witches and vampires to scarecrows and ghouls, the two-day fest saw cosplay, food, music, storytelling, and mind-reading acts. Here’s a dekko:

    Young Delhiites had a blast at HorrorCon 2025, held over the weekend at Okhla’s NSIC Grounds. (Photos: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)
    Surrounded by skeletons and jack-o’-lanterns, this cosplayer emits the ultimate Halloween vibes.
    Selfie with a scream! Capturing a chilling moment.
    Selfie with a scream! Capturing a chilling moment.
    Yashvi Gautam, a fashion designer, dressed up as a dead bride.
    Yashvi Gautam, a fashion designer, dressed up as a dead bride.
    “This is my first time at HorrorCon and I cosplayed as a dead bride who lures her groom only to devour him before the wedding night. I designed and stitched this outfit myself for the most creatively satisfying weekend ever.” - Yashvi Gautam, Fashion designer
    Peek-a-boo! Peering through the bars with an eerie stare, this ghostly figure brings a spine-chilling vibe to the scene.
    Peek-a-boo! Peering through the bars with an eerie stare, this ghostly figure brings a spine-chilling vibe to the scene.
    Many visitors got spooky makeovers done by artists to add the perfect dose of fright with detailed face painting.
    Many visitors got spooky makeovers done by artists to add the perfect dose of fright with detailed face painting.
    When scary meets hungry: Hunger strikes even the spookiest cosplayers!
    When scary meets hungry: Hunger strikes even the spookiest cosplayers!
    “It’s not just about the cosplay, but the festive Halloween feeling. Everyone celebrates each other’s creativity, no judgment, just pure fun. It feels like being part of a large, spooky family. My friend and I definitely had our little unsaid challenge of who could look spookier by tallying up all the compliments we got.” - Jai Yadav, Student
    Monsters in arms: With fierce hearts and sharper claws, this scary duo spread horror vibes across the con.
    Monsters in arms: With fierce hearts and sharper claws, this scary duo spread horror vibes across the con.
    Double trouble: These cosplayers brew mischief, magic, and major style in one bewitching pose.
    Double trouble: These cosplayers brew mischief, magic, and major style in one bewitching pose.

