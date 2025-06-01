HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 June 2025
Sunday, June 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Bhakta Kavi Jayadeva | Manini Radhika
Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, Hauz Khas
When: June 1
Timing: 4.45pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#Staged
What: Park by Manav Kaul
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: June 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: From Eight with Art – Painting the Soul of North East India
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate
When: May 30 to June 5
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Kasturba versus Gandhi
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: June 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Sumit Anand Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 1
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: The Bazaar
Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Nizamuddin
When: June 1
Timing: 7.30am to Noon
Entry: ₹50 (adults) & ₹25 (5-12 years)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)