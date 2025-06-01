Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2025 02:33 AM IST

Sunday, June 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp  

What: Bhakta Kavi Jayadeva | Manini Radhika

Catch It Live on Sunday, 1 June May 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Sunday, 1 June May 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, Hauz Khas

When: June 1

Timing: 4.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

 

#Staged

What: Park by Manav Kaul

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: June 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: From Eight with Art – Painting the Soul of North East India 

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate 

When: May 30 to June 5 

Timing: 11am to 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#Staged

What: Kasturba versus Gandhi

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Sumit Anand Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 1

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

#FleaSpree 

What: The Bazaar  

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Nizamuddin  

When: June 1 

Timing: 7.30am to Noon 

Entry: 50 (adults) & 25 (5-12 years) 

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

