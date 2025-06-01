HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 June 2025

#StepUp What: Bhakta Kavi Jayadeva | Manini Radhika Catch It Live on Sunday, 1 June May 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, Hauz Khas

When: June 1

Timing: 4.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#Staged

What: Park by Manav Kaul

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: June 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: From Eight with Art – Painting the Soul of North East India

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: May 30 to June 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Kasturba versus Gandhi

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Sumit Anand Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 1

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: The Bazaar

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Nizamuddin

When: June 1

Timing: 7.30am to Noon

Entry: ₹50 (adults) & ₹25 (5-12 years)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

