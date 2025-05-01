HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 May 2025
Thursday, May 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Danza In The City Vol 120 ft Lifafa
Where: Thanks & Beyond, Epicuria, Nehru Place
When: May 1
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Jayadev Utsav 2025 | Sangita Panda (Vocal), Kavita Dwibedi (Odissi), Chitra Sukumaran (Mohiniyattam) & Sangita Chatterjee (Kathak)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Blood on the Crown
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 1
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Guddu Natwarlal
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
When: May 1
Timing: 5pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Rebel Brush: The Soul of India
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 29 to May 3
Timing: 9am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Station Metro: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: May 1
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)