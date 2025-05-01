Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2025 11:58 AM IST

Thursday, May 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on Saturday, 1 May 2025.

What: Danza In The City Vol 120 ft Lifafa

Where: Thanks & Beyond, Epicuria, Nehru Place

When: May 1

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Jayadev Utsav 2025 | Sangita Panda (Vocal), Kavita Dwibedi (Odissi), Chitra Sukumaran (Mohiniyattam) & Sangita Chatterjee (Kathak)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Blood on the Crown

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 1

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Guddu Natwarlal

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: May 1

Timing: 5pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Rebel Brush: The Soul of India

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 29 to May 3

Timing: 9am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Station Metro: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: May 1

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

