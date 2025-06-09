HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 June 2025
Jun 09, 2025 08:30 PM IST
Tuesday, June 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#CineCall
What: Summer Sonata – A Festival of Opera, Ballet & Concert Films | Opera Christoph Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Annual Art Exhibition 2025
Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg
When: June 6 to 12
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Khushi & Rishi Live
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: June 10
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Show
Where: Highlane Comedy Club, J-20, Sector 18, Noida
When: June 10
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)