HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 09, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Tuesday, June 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#CineCall

What: Summer Sonata – A Festival of Opera, Ballet & Concert Films | Opera Christoph Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 10 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Tuesday, 10 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Annual Art Exhibition 2025

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg

When: June 6 to 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines) 

 

#TuneIn 

What: Khushi & Rishi Live 

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar 

When: June 10 

Timing: 8.30pm 

Entry: www.thepianoman.in 

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Show

Where: Highlane Comedy Club, J-20, Sector 18, Noida

When: June 10

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

