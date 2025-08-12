Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 August 2025

Published on: Aug 12, 2025 11:41 am IST

Tuesday, August 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction

#ArtAttack

What: Original Shadows: A contemporary take on the enduring art of printmaking

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 12 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Where: Art Incept, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram

When: July 18 to August 30

Timing: 11am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft. Ravi Gupta

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 12

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Saving the Himalayas - Brigadier Ashok Abbey

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: August 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Azadi Ke Mahanayak

Where: Satyagraha Mandap, Gandhi Darshan, Gandhi Smriti, Rajghat

When: August 12

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Purple Line)

#Staged

What: Krishna - A Dance Drama

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 12 to 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

