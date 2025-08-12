HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 August 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Original Shadows: A contemporary take on the enduring art of printmaking
Where: Art Incept, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram
When: July 18 to August 30
Timing: 11am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft. Ravi Gupta
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: August 12
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Saving the Himalayas - Brigadier Ashok Abbey
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: August 12
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Azadi Ke Mahanayak
Where: Satyagraha Mandap, Gandhi Darshan, Gandhi Smriti, Rajghat
When: August 12
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Purple Line)
#Staged
What: Krishna - A Dance Drama
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: August 12 to 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)