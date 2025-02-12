Menu Explore
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 February 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 12, 2025 11:11 PM IST

Thursday, February 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

Catch It Live on Thursday, 13 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Catch It Live on Thursday, 13 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 | Katha Kasturi (Language: Nepali)

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: February 13

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Nutopia – Beyond Skin Colour, What Defines Us?

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: February 11 to 19

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Cine Club | The Dreamer/L’Homme d’argile

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: February 13

Timing: 11.30am & 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Pop ft Vultures Duo

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar

When: February 13

Timing: pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Under the Banyan Tree – Apparel Sale ’25

Where: Sunira Studio, A 266-267, Andheria Modh, Ambedkar Colony, near Dastkar Nature Bazaar, Chhatarpur

When: February 12 to 15

Timing: 10.30am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

