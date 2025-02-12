HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 February 2025
Thursday, February 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 | Katha Kasturi (Language: Nepali)
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: February 13
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Nutopia – Beyond Skin Colour, What Defines Us?
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: February 11 to 19
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Cine Club | The Dreamer/L’Homme d’argile
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: February 13
Timing: 11.30am & 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Pop ft Vultures Duo
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar
When: February 13
Timing: pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Under the Banyan Tree – Apparel Sale ’25
Where: Sunira Studio, A 266-267, Andheria Modh, Ambedkar Colony, near Dastkar Nature Bazaar, Chhatarpur
When: February 12 to 15
Timing: 10.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)