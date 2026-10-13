HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 14, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Dandiya Night 2026
Where: The Dom – Punjabi Bagh, NWA, Club Road, West Punjabi Bagh
When: October 14 to 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹299 to ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh (Green Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Shared Continuum – Artworks by Asit Kumar Patnaik (Curator: Shibani Chawla)
Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 14 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Ivan The Terrible — Part II: The Boyars’ Plot (Director: Sergei Eisenstein)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: October 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | The Duel: Two Marksmen; One Battleground Kashmir by Ajay Singh – Discussants: Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma, Lt Gen PJ S Pannu, Anil Trigunayat, Joyeeta Basu, Ajay Singh (Author)
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
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Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Jyotirlinga - The Light of Intrigue: Exploring the revered Jyotirlingams – Omkarnath, Kedarnath, Kashi and Somnath Ft. Nilava Sen & Mithun Shyam
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Be Right Back Live
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: October 14
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh O Ullas
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: October 14
Timing: 9pm
Entry: ₹1,299 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: TPPI’s Biggest Bang
Where: The Ashok Hotel, Front Lawns, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: October 14 & 15
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Diwali Toran Making
Where: Costa Coffee, N-2, First Floor, Greater Kailash I
When: October 14
Timing: 11am
Entry: ₹599 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Saman Emporio - Chikankari Exhibition
Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC), 87-88, Lodhi Road, Lodhi Estate
When: October 13 & 14
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
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