HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 15, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Ganesh Mahotsav 2026 Ft. Kailash Kher
Where: Central Park Lawn & Banquet, Sector 12, Faridabad
When: September 15
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Standing on Sacred Ground – Artworks of Bolgum Nagesh Goud, Bratin Khan, Dhruti Mahajan, Keerti Pooja, Mayadhara Sahu, R Giridhara Gowd and Sachin Jaltare
Where: Main Hall, Main Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: September 14 to 22
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: AKS Tamasha (Director: Bhanu Bharti)
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: September 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sapta Sindhu
Where: Shankar Lal Auditorium, Vishvavidalya Marg, University Enclave, University of Delhi
When: September 15
Timing: Noon
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Ab Hai Aapki Baari – A StandUp Comedy Show FT. Inder Sahani{{/usCountry}}
What: Ab Hai Aapki Baari – A StandUp Comedy Show FT. Inder Sahani{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: September 15
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: BRICS Bazaar 2026
Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan
When: September 13 to 15
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
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