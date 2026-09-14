HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 15, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: Delhiites click selfies during the 151-women-led Kalash Shobha Yatra, organised by Ganesh Seva Samiti on Ganesh Chaturthi, in Delhi. On Monday, cultural activities kicked off as part of Ganesh Mahotsav across NCR. Details of the the happening in Faridabad are below. (Photo: Hemant Rawat/ANI)

What: Ganesh Mahotsav 2026 Ft. Kailash Kher

Where: Central Park Lawn & Banquet, Sector 12, Faridabad

When: September 15

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)

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#ArtAttack

What: Standing on Sacred Ground – Artworks of Bolgum Nagesh Goud, Bratin Khan, Dhruti Mahajan, Keerti Pooja, Mayadhara Sahu, R Giridhara Gowd and Sachin Jaltare

Where: Main Hall, Main Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: September 14 to 22

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: AKS Tamasha (Director: Bhanu Bharti)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: September 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Sapta Sindhu

Where: Shankar Lal Auditorium, Vishvavidalya Marg, University Enclave, University of Delhi

When: September 15

Timing: Noon

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

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{{^usCountry}} What: Ab Hai Aapki Baari – A StandUp Comedy Show FT. Inder Sahani {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Ab Hai Aapki Baari – A StandUp Comedy Show FT. Inder Sahani {{/usCountry}}

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Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: September 15

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: BRICS Bazaar 2026

Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan

When: September 13 to 15

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction