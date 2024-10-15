HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 October 2024

#StagedWhat: KNMA Theatre Festival | Love and InformationWhere: Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, NizamuddinWhen: October 16Timing: 7pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #Step-UpWhat: International Festival on Indian Dance | Naatya Katha ft Sonal Mansingh Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus MargWhen: October 16Timing: 6.30pm Entry: Free Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #TuneInWhat: Usool LiveWhere: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, GurugramWhen: October 16Timing: 9.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #ArtAttackWhat: In Soft StrokesWhere: Art Konsult, 1, Hauz Khas VillageWhen: October 15 to 30Timing: 11am to 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Diwali & Bridal Special ExhibitionWhere: Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place, Ring RoadWhen: October 16Timing: 11am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line) #DelhiTalkiesWhat: Saras Aajeevika Mela 2024Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, GurugramWhen: October 13 to 29Timing: 11am to 9.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction