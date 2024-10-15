Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 15, 2024 05:53 PM IST

The day of Oct 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: KNMA Theatre Festival | Love and Information

Catch It Live on 16 October 2024
Catch It Live on 16 October 2024

Where: Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: October 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Step-Up

What: International Festival on Indian Dance | Naatya Katha ft Sonal Mansingh

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: October 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Usool Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 16

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: In Soft Strokes

Where: Art Konsult, 1, Hauz Khas Village

When: October 15 to 30

Timing: 11am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Diwali & Bridal Special Exhibition

Where: Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place, Ring Road

When: October 16

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Saras Aajeevika Mela 2024

Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 13 to 29

Timing: 11am to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On