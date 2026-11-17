HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 17, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged What: 36th Urdu Drama Festival | Ghalib-e-Azam (Director: Ravi Taneja) Gram it: The India International Trade Fair (ITTF) is back at Bharat Mandapam, and like every year is drawing shoppers from not just Delhi but even other cities. Here's a glimpse of how the visitors thronged the Odisha Pavilion over the weekend. (Photo: Shagun Chauhan/ANI)

Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 17

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk What: Book Discussion Group | When Branding Met the Movies by Chaitanya Prasad, Zoya Ahmad & Vaishnavie Srinivasan

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: November 17

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: Kainchi Dhaam (Director: Neel Mani Tyagi)

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: November 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹199 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Resin Galaxy

Where: Third Wave Coffee, Unit No GF-22/23, ABC/24, Peach Tree Road, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: November 17

Timing: 3.04pm

Entry: ₹899 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Kya Matter Hai? Humans vs AI – A Concept Show by Inder Sahni Ft. Pratyush Chaubey, Aaditya Kulshresth, Gaurav Gupta & Kaustubh Aggarwal

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 17

Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction