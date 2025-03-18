Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Tuesday, March 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

What: Bhava-Ganga ft Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh

Catch It Live on 18 March 2025
Catch It Live on 18 March 2025

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Near

#Staged

What: Bob Marley (Kannada language play)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: March 18

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Soot Sangam – A Confluence of Threads

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area

When: March 16 to 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Of Worlds Within Worlds: Gulammohammed Sheikh, A Retrospective

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Sector 6, Saket

When: June 30

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Fit India Carnival

Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 1), Lodhi Road

When: March 16 to 18

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Tents – Cities on the Move

Where: Seminar Rooms 1,2,3, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

