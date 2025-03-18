HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 March 2025
Tuesday, March 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Bhava-Ganga ft Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Near
#Staged
What: Bob Marley (Kannada language play)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: March 18
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Soot Sangam – A Confluence of Threads
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area
When: March 16 to 22
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Of Worlds Within Worlds: Gulammohammed Sheikh, A Retrospective
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Sector 6, Saket
When: June 30
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Fit India Carnival
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 1), Lodhi Road
When: March 16 to 18
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Tents – Cities on the Move
Where: Seminar Rooms 1,2,3, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 18
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)