Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 01, 2024 06:26 PM IST

The day of Oct 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Of Spaces Of Their Own

Catch It Live on 2 October 2024
Catch It Live on 2 October 2024

Where: Akar Prakar, D-43, Defence Colony

When: September 19 to October 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Una Mitra Di Yaad Pyaari

Where: 49, 3rd Floor, State Bank Colony, Model Town

When: October 2

Timing: 3pm

Entry: Register Here

Nearest Metro Station: Model Town (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Shaam e Ghazal ft Aakarshakh Band

Where: The Terrace, Shopprix Mall, Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: October 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gareeb Baap Ki Bidgi Hui Aulad ft Amrita Seth

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: October 2

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On