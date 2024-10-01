HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 October 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Of Spaces Of Their OwnWhere: Akar Prakar, D-43, Defence ColonyWhen: September 19 to October 15Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)#CineCallWhat: Una Mitra Di Yaad PyaariWhere: 49, 3rd Floor, State Bank Colony, Model TownWhen: October 2Timing: 3pmEntry: Register HereNearest Metro Station: Model Town (Yellow Line)#TuneInWhat: Shaam e Ghazal ft Aakarshakh BandWhere: The Terrace, Shopprix Mall, Sector 5, Vaishali, GhaziabadWhen: October 2Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)#JustForLaughsWhat: Gareeb Baap Ki Bidgi Hui Aulad ft Amrita SethWhere: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, GurugramWhen: October 2Timing: 6pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction