Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 November 2025

    Friday, November 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 21, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #TuneIn

    What: Mehar Rangat 2025 — Where Folk Meets Soul ft Kailash Kher

    Gram it: Noida got a flavour of patriotism as soldiers of the Indian Coast Guard marching contingent rehearsed for Republic Day Parade 2026. The minimum temperature in this part of NCR dropped to around 12°C on Wednesday. The Capital is also likely to see the mercury dropping; but nothing can lower the josh for the annual parade rehearsals! (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    Gram it: Noida got a flavour of patriotism as soldiers of the Indian Coast Guard marching contingent rehearsed for Republic Day Parade 2026. The minimum temperature in this part of NCR dropped to around 12°C on Wednesday. The Capital is also likely to see the mercury dropping; but nothing can lower the josh for the annual parade rehearsals! (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

    Where: Amphitheatre, Central Park, Connaught Place

    When: November 21

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Long Night of Literatures 2025 | Languages As World Openers: On The Art Of Translation

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 21

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Varsha Singh Dhanoa Live

    Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

    When: November 21

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Silence Please – Artworks by Viveek Sharma

    Where: Main Building, Ground Floor, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: November 21 to 30

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Rang-e-Ghazal

    Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Institutional Area, Lodi Colony, Lodhi Road

    When: November 21

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Tech Roast Show – India Tour

    Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

    When: November 21

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: New Delhi (Yellow & Orange Lines)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Mine n Yours Wedding Show

    Where: The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

    When: November 21 & 22

    Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Udyog Bhawan (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 21 November 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 21 November 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes