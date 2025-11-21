HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 November 2025

What: Mehar Rangat 2025 — Where Folk Meets Soul ft Kailash Kher

Where: Amphitheatre, Central Park, Connaught Place

When: November 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Long Night of Literatures 2025 | Languages As World Openers: On The Art Of Translation