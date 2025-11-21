HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 November 2025

#TuneIn
What: Mehar Rangat 2025 — Where Folk Meets Soul ft Kailash Kher
Where: Amphitheatre, Central Park, Connaught Place
When: November 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Long Night of Literatures 2025 | Languages As World Openers: On The Art Of Translation
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Varsha Singh Dhanoa Live
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: November 21
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Silence Please – Artworks by Viveek Sharma
Where: Main Building, Ground Floor, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: November 21 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Rang-e-Ghazal
Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Institutional Area, Lodi Colony, Lodhi Road
When: November 21
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Tech Roast Show – India Tour
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate
When: November 21
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: New Delhi (Yellow & Orange Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Mine n Yours Wedding Show
Where: The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: November 21 & 22
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Udyog Bhawan (Yellow Line)