HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 July 2025
Friday, July 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Barkha Ritu ft Prasanna (Carnatic Guitar), Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan (Sitar) & Pt Sanjeev Abhyankar (Hindustani Vocal)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 25
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Soul Strokes
Where: Lokayata Art Gallery, 1, Hauz Khas Village
When: July 25 to 27
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#Staged
What: Women of Ramayana
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Aravali Film Festival | Rabia and Olivia
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: July 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: VS Gaitonde Memorial Lecture | Establishing Clichés: Shringara and Alamkara in Indian Art by Prof Naman P Ahuja
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Generation WHY – A Millenial Spiral ft Swati Sachdeva
Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 25
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Rakhi Shopping Exhibition
Where: Ornate Palace, 49, Shivaji Marg, Block 5, Sector 10, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad
When: July 25
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)