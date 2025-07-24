Search
Thu, Jul 24, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 July 2025

Published on: Jul 24, 2025 08:30 pm IST

Friday, July 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Barkha Ritu ft Prasanna (Carnatic Guitar), Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan (Sitar) & Pt Sanjeev Abhyankar (Hindustani Vocal)

Catch It Live on Friday, 25 July 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Soul Strokes

Where: Lokayata Art Gallery, 1, Hauz Khas Village

When: July 25 to 27

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#Staged

What: Women of Ramayana

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 25

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Aravali Film Festival | Rabia and Olivia

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: July 25

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: VS Gaitonde Memorial Lecture | Establishing Clichés: Shringara and Alamkara in Indian Art by Prof Naman P Ahuja

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Generation WHY – A Millenial Spiral ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 25

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi Shopping Exhibition

Where: Ornate Palace, 49, Shivaji Marg, Block 5, Sector 10, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad

When: July 25

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

