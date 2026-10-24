HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 25, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged What: Natyakumbh 2026 | Lala Ji Ne School Banaya Hai Gram it: A view of a thick layer of toxic foam covering the Yamuna river surface amid haze on Saturday. Delhi’s air quality improved slightly to the ‘moderate’ category, with the AQI hovering around 185. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)

Where: The Black Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 25

Timing: 6pm

Entry: ₹1,000 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: IHC Morning Ragas Ft. Shadaj Iyer (Hindustani Vocal recital), accompanied by Sagar Gujrati (Tabla) and Paromita Mukherjee (Harmonium)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 25

Timing: 10.30am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Yellow Line)

#StepUp What: Prayaas 2026

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: October 25

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Halloween Clay Art

Where: Third Wave Coffee, Peach Tree Road, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: October 25

Timing: Noon

Entry: ₹549 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack What: Golpo Kotha – Artworks by Debosmita Samanta

Where: Method, Delhi, D-59, Defence Colony

When: October 9 to November 26

Timing: Noon to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

#JustForLaughs What: Bunty Ft. Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹999 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree What: The Grand Expo 2026

Where: State Emporia Complex, Connaught Place

When: October 22 to November 5

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow & Blue Lines)

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