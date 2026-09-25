HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 25, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Nizami Bandhu Live – Sufi Qawwali Night
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: September 25
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Anand Utsav 2026 – Classical Performances (Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, and Hindustani Vocals)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: September 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: 7th Nadi Utsav
Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)
When: September 24 to 26
Timing: 9am to 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Odyssey – Artworks by Poonam Bhatnagar (Curator: Uma Nair)
Where: Main Hall, Main Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: September 23 to 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line){{/usCountry}}
#CineCall
What: Oslo: A Tail of Promise (Director: Isha Pungaliya with Pooja R Bhale and Oslo Khanwalkar)
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: September 25
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Aaj Kavita – Poetry readings by Anil Tripathi , Himanshu Jamdagni, Abhishek Kumar Ambar and Sanjay Kundan
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: September 25
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: IHC Theatre Festival 2026. Har Marz Ki Dawa (Director: Saurabh Nayyar)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Phulkari: A Lingering Presence – Heirlooms and Artworks by Sunaina Suneja
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 16 to October 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: The Synergy Ft. Arjun Bhowmick – Bhajan Jamming
Where: M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: September 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Namak Kam Hai Ft. Vidit Sharma
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 25
Timing: 9.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Baro Market Pop-up
Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: September 25 to 27
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction