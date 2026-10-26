HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 26, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: The Divine Within: A Kathak Odyssey Ft. Khushboo Panchal & Ensemble

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Consumer Series: Bites of Bliss or Bites of Risk on My Plate – Panelists: Pawan Agarwal, Prof Naresh Gupta, Ritika Samaddar, and Jayashree Gupta