HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 26, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: The Divine Within: A Kathak Odyssey Ft. Khushboo Panchal & Ensemble
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Consumer Series: Bites of Bliss or Bites of Risk on My Plate – Panelists: Pawan Agarwal, Prof Naresh Gupta, Ritika Samaddar, and Jayashree Gupta
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sahil Tiwari Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: October 26
Timing: 9pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Diwali Toran Making
Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: October 26
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: ₹749 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Sood Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 26
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Surajkund Diwali Mela 2026
Where: Surajkund Mela Ground, Faridabad
When: October 26
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur Border (Violet Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction