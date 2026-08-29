HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 29, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall
What: Festival of Russian Cinema
Where: Russian House, 24, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House
When: August 29
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra – Krishna Dance Drama
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: August 29 to September 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Bhashavaad 3.0 – National Translation Conference
Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: August 29 (1.30pm) & August 30 (10am)
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Soundscapes of India – Showcase Festival & Music Market
Where: Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, 15, Windsor Place, Janpath
When: August 29 to 31
Timing: 10am to 9.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 10am to 9.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: 9th Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival Season-II | Good Bye, Lenin
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: August 29
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Parabola of Dance – Performance & Process 2026 Ft. Malti Shyam (Kathak), Swapnokalpa Dasgupta (Odissi) & Sayani Chakraborty (Bharatanatyam); Curator: Aditi Mangaldas
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 29
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Landscapes of La Mancha And Punjab – Multimedia storytelling workshop
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)
When: August 29
Timing: 2pm to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Office Chugli Ft. Anmol Garg
Where: The Comedy Theatre, First Floor, Central Plaza Mall, F-14, Parsvnath Exotica, DLF Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurugram
When: August 29
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Virasat – The Handmade Festival
Where: Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place (CP)
When: August 25 to September 8
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#UpNext
What: BRICS Solidarity Run 2026 – 5km
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road
When: August 30
Timing: 5am
Entry: Free (Prior Registration required)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction