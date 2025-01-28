HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 January 2025

#TuneIn What: Afsana Khan Live Catch It Live on Tuesday, 29 January 2025

Where: Brown Cortile, First Floor, Paras Cinema Building, Nehru Place

When: January 29

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Polyphony

Where: Nature Morte, The Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur

When: January 17 to February 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth | Chaatar

Where: Audi 2, Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg

When: January 29

Timing: 6.15pm

Entry: Free (Register at https://siffcy.org/)

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: The Coke Studio Experience ft Zikrr

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: January 29

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: OG Lineup Comedy ft Nishant Suri

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: January 29

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

