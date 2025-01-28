HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 January 2025

#TuneIn
What: Afsana Khan Live
Where: Brown Cortile, First Floor, Paras Cinema Building, Nehru Place
When: January 29
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Polyphony
Where: Nature Morte, The Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur
When: January 17 to February 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth | Chaatar
Where: Audi 2, Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg
When: January 29
Timing: 6.15pm
Entry: Free (Register at https://siffcy.org/)
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: The Coke Studio Experience ft Zikrr
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: January 29
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: OG Lineup Comedy ft Nishant Suri
Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: January 29
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
