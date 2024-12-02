HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 December 2024
Dec 02, 2024 06:35 PM IST
The day of Dec 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Heart Land
Where: Nature Morte, A-7, Poorvi Marg, Vasant Vihar
When: November 15 to January 4
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Delhi Classical Music Festival ft Pt Ajoy Chakraborty
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: December 3 to 5
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe
Where: Siddhartha Hall, Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: December 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Sood Live
Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: December 3
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)