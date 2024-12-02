Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2024 06:35 PM IST

The day of Dec 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Heart Land

Catch It Live on 3 December 2024
Catch It Live on 3 December 2024

Where: Nature Morte, A-7, Poorvi Marg, Vasant Vihar

When: November 15 to January 4

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Delhi Classical Music Festival ft Pt Ajoy Chakraborty

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: December 3 to 5

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe

Where: Siddhartha Hall, Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: December 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Sood Live

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: December 3

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

