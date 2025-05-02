HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 May 2025
Saturday, May 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: The Artistry of Resilience – A Tribute to Workers (Photo Exhibition)
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: May 3 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#CineCall
What: Festival of Ideas / We are the ocean | Bigger Than Us
Where: Alliance Francaise, ML Bhartia Auditorium, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: May 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Meera – Beyond Devotion
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: May 3
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: IMF Mountain Film Fest | In Search of Kasturi – Musk deer
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 3
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Swathi Smriti 2025 | Vidwan VR Dileep Kumar (Carnatic Vocal)
Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)
When: May 3
Timing: 6pm to 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Kun Faya Kun – Sufiana Shaam Qawwal Nizami Bandhu ke Naam
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: May 3
Timing: 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Best of Gupta Ji ft Appurv Gupta
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: May 3
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Dhoop – Designed by Adhya & Mukesh
Where: The Kendra Art Gallery, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK), Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: May 2 & 3
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)