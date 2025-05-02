Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 02, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Saturday, May 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: The Artistry of Resilience – A Tribute to Workers (Photo Exhibition)

Catch It Live on Saturday, 3 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Saturday, 3 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: May 3 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#CineCall

What: Festival of Ideas / We are the ocean | Bigger Than Us

Where: Alliance Francaise, ML Bhartia Auditorium, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: May 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Meera – Beyond Devotion

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: May 3

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: IMF Mountain Film Fest | In Search of Kasturi – Musk deer

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Swathi Smriti 2025 | Vidwan VR Dileep Kumar (Carnatic Vocal)

Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

When: May 3

Timing: 6pm to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Kun Faya Kun – Sufiana Shaam Qawwal Nizami Bandhu ke Naam

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: May 3

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Best of Gupta Ji ft Appurv Gupta

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: May 3

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Dhoop – Designed by Adhya & Mukesh

Where: The Kendra Art Gallery, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK), Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: May 2 & 3

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 May 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On