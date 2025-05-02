HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 May 2025

#ArtAttack What: The Artistry of Resilience – A Tribute to Workers (Photo Exhibition) Catch It Live on Saturday, 3 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: May 3 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#CineCall

What: Festival of Ideas / We are the ocean | Bigger Than Us

Where: Alliance Francaise, ML Bhartia Auditorium, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: May 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Meera – Beyond Devotion

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: May 3

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: IMF Mountain Film Fest | In Search of Kasturi – Musk deer

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Swathi Smriti 2025 | Vidwan VR Dileep Kumar (Carnatic Vocal)

Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

When: May 3

Timing: 6pm to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Kun Faya Kun – Sufiana Shaam Qawwal Nizami Bandhu ke Naam

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: May 3

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Best of Gupta Ji ft Appurv Gupta

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: May 3

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Dhoop – Designed by Adhya & Mukesh

Where: The Kendra Art Gallery, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK), Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: May 2 & 3

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

